Top news: Sajjan Kumar, convicted for 1984 anti-Sikh violence, seeks 30 days to surrender
Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, on Thursday requested the Delhi High Court for 30 days to surrender. The court will hear his petition on Friday. A division bench had earlier asked him to surrender by December 31.
BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya case “as soon as possible”. Shah said his party wants a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh “at the exact same spot” that is the subject of a title dispute case.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday refused to discuss DMK chief MK Stalin’s endorsement of Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 General Elections. She said a decision on the nominee could be made only after the polls.
Live updates
Tamil actor Vishal arrested while trying to enter producers’ council office in Chennai
The Chennai Police on Thursday arrested actor and producer Vishal Krishna for allegedly trying to use force to enter the locked office of a film producers’ body that he heads. A group of 300 producers who have sought his resignation had on Wednesday locked the office of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council.
Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as protests over Rafale deal continue
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday as the Opposition kept up its protests over the Rafale jet deal and Cauvery dam dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, PTI reported. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon.
Manipur: Journalist jailed under NSA moves High Court against 12-month sentence
A Manipur journalist in jail under the National Security Act since last month moved the state’s High Court on Wednesday against a government order to keep him imprisoned for a year, The Imphal Times reported.
Senior MNC executive under investigation for sexual harassment allegedly commits suicide
A Genpact India executive who was under investigation for sexual harassment allegedly committed suicide in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, The Quint reported. In a note, Swaroop Raj, an assistant vice president at the global professional services company, reportedly denied the accusations levelled by two women.
Ram temple: Amit Shah urges Supreme Court to settle Ayodhya dispute as soon as possible
If the court conducts daily hearings, “this is a case that will not go on for more than 10 days”, Shah said at a Republic TV event in Mumbai, urging the court to decide on the case as soon as possible.
Sensex and Nifty fall sharply in morning trade after US Federal Reserve raises interest rates
The top gainers on the Sensex were Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra. The biggest losers were Vedanta, Power Grid Corporation, Bharti Airtel, National Thermal Power Corporation and HDFC.
IRCTC scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted interim bail by Delhi court
Moments before announcing the decision, the court adjourned the hearing of the case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation till January 19. The court adjourned the hearing to allow detailed scrutiny of documents.
Lucknow: Apple executive’s murder was intentional, says special investigation team
An inquiry team headed by Lucknow range Inspector General Sujeet Pandey, which submitted its findings and recommendations to Director General of Police OP Singh, rejected Chowdhary’s claim that he had fired at Tiwari in self defence.
Rahul Gandhi as PM: Mamata Banerjee refuses to discuss Stalin’s endorsement of Congress president
“It [the candidate for the prime minister’s post] can be discussed only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, once the Opposition alliance emerges winners,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat in Kolkata. “All parties will meet and decide on the issue. We will accept that.”
Zika warning: US agency advises pregnant women not to travel to Rajasthan
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States has cautioned pregnant women against travelling to Rajasthan due to an outbreak of the Zika virus. At least 153 cases of the virus were reported in the state in October and November.
‘It is done,’ tweets Rahul Gandhi after Rajasthan also waives farmers’ loans
The newly elected Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had announced the waivers on December 17, within hours of assuming charge.
PNB scam: CBI arrests 10 people for committing Nirav Modi-like fraud
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested 10 people in connection with the Punjab National Bank scam, PTI reported.
Mumbai hospital fire: Two arrested, toll climbs to nine
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the fire at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital in the city’s Andheri (East) locality in which nine people died.
‘Cunning Congress party has humiliated all democratic institutions,’ claims Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having humiliated every important institution in the country, including the Supreme Court, the Army and the Comptroller and Auditor General, PTI reported.
Bulandshahr violence: Former bureaucrats seek Adityanath’s resignation over ‘politics of hate’
A group of former bureaucrats, including former National Security Adviser Shiv Shankar Menon and former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, have written an open letter demanding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s resignation because of his “politics of hate”, reportssaid.
