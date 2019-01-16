Top news: SC agrees to hear plea challenging Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear next week a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Violence erupted near Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Wednesday morning after two women in their 30s tried to enter the shrine. The women were part of a nine-member group trekking to the temple, and were later escorted back to Pamba base camp by the police.
Three retired senior judges have raised questions over the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheshwari to the top court.
NHRC issues notice to Rajasthan government after newborn was decapitated in botched delivery
The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday said it has issued notice to the Rajasthan government over reports of a newborn being decapitated in a botched delivery in Jaisalmer’s Ramgarh last week.
CBI row: SC to hear next week a plea challenging Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim chief
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a petition challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. The plea was filed by non-governmental organisation Common Cause on Monday.
Nitish Kumar says Amit Shah had suggested he induct poll strategist Prashant Kishor to JD(U)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had twice suggested him to induct election strategist Prashant Kishor to the Janata Dal (United).
Mehbooba Mufti supports government talks with local militants, calls them ‘sons of the soil’
Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that the central government should have talks with the militant leadership in Jammu and Kashmir to end the “gun culture” in the state.
Three more former judges question SC collegium decision to elevate Justices Khanna and Maheshwari
Three more retired senior judges of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court raised questions over the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dinesh Maheshwari to the top court.
Sabarimala: Two women who attempted trek to hill shrine return after protests erupt
Protests erupted near the Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala on Wednesday morning when two women, reportedly in their 30s, attempted to enter the hill shrine.
Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on plea alleging illegal tapping of NSA Ajit Doval’s phone
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response on a petition which claims that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s phone was illegally tapped by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Christian Michel’s family to move UN after claims that he was extradited in swap for Dubai princess
The family of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter case, has decided to approach the United Nations after several reports claimed that the businessman was extradited from Dubai in a swap for India sending back runaway Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa last year.
Rajnath Singh says mass conversions are a matter of concern
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said mass conversion from one religion to another was a matter of concern and it needed to be checked.
Upper-caste quota: Jharkhand implements Centre’s 10% reservation for the economically backward
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced the implementation of 10% reservation in government jobs and educations institutions to the economically weaker sections of the upper castes.
Kolkata: Two students arrested after 16 puppies beaten to death
Two students were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing of 16 puppies outside Kolkata’s Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. The animals were found dead in a plastic bag outside the hospital on Sunday.
Kashmiris don’t see their future with India, says former IAS officer Shah Faesal
The struggle in Kashmir has always been for “self determination”, two words in the public narrative that the Indian state “must be convinced to be tolerant of”, former IAS topper Shah Faesal told Kashmir Reader on Tuesday.
Philip Kotler endorses award to Narendra Modi, says he was selected for ‘outstanding leadership’
Marketing author and economist Philip Kotler on Tuesday endorsed the Philip Kotler Presidential award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
J&K governor urges Hurriyat Conference to approach him with complaints about police atrocities
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday asked the Hurriyat Conference to apprise him directly of cases of alleged atrocities against civilians by security forces in the state.
Chhattisgarh government adds eggs to mid-day meal menu to increase protein intake
The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday announced its decision to introduce eggs into the menu of mid-day meals served across the state. Officials said that eggs can be substituted with milk or other protein-rich products if the children or their parents do not approve of consuming eggs.
