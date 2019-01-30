Top news: US report claims India is at risk of communal violence during Lok Sabha polls
A US intelligence report has claimed that the parliamentary elections in India increase the possibility of communal violence if the Bharatiya Janata Party “stresses Hindu nationalist themes”.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who met Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday, claimed that the former defence minister told him that he had nothing to do with the renegotiated Rafale aircraft deal between India and France.
Social activist Anna Hazare will launch a hunger strike on Wednesday over the delay in appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre.
Lok Sabha polls: India at risk of communal violence if BJP stresses Hindu nationalism, says report
A United States intelligence report has warned of a possibility of an increase in communal violence during the upcoming General Elections in India. “The challenges facing South Asian states will grow in 2019 because of Afghanistan’s presidential election in mid-July and the Taliban’s large-scale attacks, Pakistan’s recalcitrance in dealing with militant groups, and Indian elections that risk communal violence,” the report said.
Why are organisations related to RTI Act staffed mostly by bureaucrats, Supreme Court asks Centre
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked why the Central Information Commission and other bodies related to the Right to Information Act, were staffed almost exclusively by bureaucrats. Justice AK Sikri said the RTI Act mandates that people from various fields serve as information commissioners.
Institutes of Eminence: UGC defers decision to grant tag to more institutions
The University Grants Commission has deferred its decision on granting the Institute of Eminence tag to more educational institutions as the empowered expert committee has recommended more than the mandated number that the scheme allowed.
Anna Hazare to launch hunger strike today over delay in appointment of Lokpal
Social activist Anna Hazare will launch a hunger strike on Wednesday over the delay in appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and the passage of the Lokayukta Act in Maharashtra. Hazare said he would begin the hunger strike at 10 am on Wednesday at his village Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.
Rafale deal: Manohar Parrikar told me he had ‘nothing to do’ with new agreement, claims Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar told him that he had nothing to do with the renegotiated Rafale aircraft deal between India and France. The Narendra Modi-led government had in 2015 replaced the former Congress-led government’s deal for 126 jets with a new agreement for 36 aircraft. Parrikar was the defence minister when the deal was signed in 2016. He is now the chief minister of Goa.
West Bengal: Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee after violence reported at Amit Shah’s rally
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of violence that broke out in East Midnapore district of West Bengal where Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah held a rally earlier in the day. In a telephonic conversation with Banerjee, Singh asked her to take action against those who indulged in the violence.
Transferred CBI officer claims interim chief Nageswara Rao acted out of ‘malice and prejudice’
A senior official of the Central Bureau of Investigation has accused the agency’s interim chief M Nageswara Rao of acting out of “malice and prejudice”. CBI Superintendent of Police T Rajah Balaji was transferred within five months of his latest posting. Balaji alleged that he was transferred because he had complained about Rao’s misconduct to former CBI Director Alok Verma.
National Company Law Tribunal rejects Essar Steel promoters’ settlement offer
The National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday rejected the settlement offer put forth by the promoters of Essar Steel Limited, saying the proposal violated a section of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Ruia family made the offer on the day the Committee of Creditors approved ArcelorMittal’s resolution plan for the insolvent Essar Steel.
TMC writes to Amit Shah, threatens legal action over ‘defamatory remarks’ against Mamata Banerjee
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrote to Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah for his alleged defamatory and malicious remarks against party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya accused Shah of trying to malign Banerjee’s image by “uttering lies” and threatened legal action against him.
All members of National Statistical Commission resign after Centre failed to publish jobs report
Two independent members of the National Statistical Commission have resigned after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government allegedly failed to publish a report on employment that was readied last month.
Promoters of Dewan Housing Finance involved in Rs 31,000-crore scam, alleges Cobrapost
Online media house Cobrapost on Tuesday alleged that promoters of the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation had siphoned off over Rs 31,000 crore in public money between 2015 and 2018. The money was allegedly taken out through secured and unsecured loans and advances to shell companies, illegal round tripping, tax avoidance and insider trading.
