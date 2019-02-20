Top news: ‘Horrible,’ says Donald Trump on J&K attack, hopes India and Pakistan get along
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the Pulwama attack as “a horrible situation”, and said it would be “wonderful” if India and Pakistan got along. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino urged Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack.
Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday morning after an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district.
Meanwhile, the Centre has announced that startups will now be exempted from “angel tax” on funds raised from investors in the last seven years.
France to move proposal at UN to designate Jaish chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist
France is set to move a proposal at the United Nations to include Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar in the global terrorist list. The Pakistan-based militant outfit had claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attackon a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, which killed 40 jawans.
National Commission for Women demands speedy police inquiry into Barkha Dutt’s alleged harassment
The National Commission for Women on Tuesday asked Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik to initiate a “speedy investigation” into the alleged harassment of journalist Barkha Dutt on social media. The panel’s chief, Rekha Sharma, also asked the Delhi Police to provide feedback in the case at an early date.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar says he will contest Lok Sabha polls, but nephew, grandson won’t
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections. However, his nephew Ajit Pawar, grandson Parth Pawar and Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar will not contest, he said.
Pulwama attack: Mehbooba Mufti rejects Imran Khan’s statement, but says he deserves a chance
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise of action on the Pulwama attack, but said he should be given a chance. Mufti said a dossier on the terrorist attack at the Pathankot air base in 2016 was submitted to Pakistan, but no action was taken to “punish the perpetrators”.
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits western Uttar Pradesh, mild tremors felt in Delhi, NCR
Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday morning after an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, said the United States Geological Survey. The tremors were felt around 8 am in several parts of Haryana and Punjab as well. Some reports claimed the tremors were because of another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude in Tajikistan.
Goa: Digvijaya Singh to blame for Congress’ failure to form government in 2017, claims party leader
Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress legislator Luizinho Faleiro on Tuesday blamed senior leader Digvijaya Singh for the party’s failure to form a government in the state in 2017 despite being the single largest party.
Startups to be exempted from ‘angel tax’ for funds raised in last seven years, says Centre
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday announced that startups will now be exempted from “angel tax” on funds raised from investors in the last seven years. The Centre hopes this move will boost investments in startups. Angel tax is the tax payable on capital raised by unlisted companies via issue of shares.
Pulwama attack: UN secretary general urges India, Pakistan to show ‘maximum restraint’
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tension and to exercise maximum restraint in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir last week. “The Secretary General stresses the importance for both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalation, and his good offices are always available should both sides ask,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.
Donald Trump calls Pulwama attack ‘a horrible situation’, says he will issue a statement on it
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the Pulwama attack as “a horrible situation”, and said he will issue a statement on it after getting reports. State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino urged Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack.
Saudi crown prince begins India visit, PM Narendra Modi welcomes him at Delhi airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night welcomed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Delhi airport. The Saudi prince’s visit comes a day after he signed deals worth $20 billion in Pakistan. Salman will be in India for two days and is expected to hold extensive talks with Modi on Wednesday.