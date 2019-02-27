Top news: India doesn’t wish to see further escalation of situation, says Sushma Swaraj in China
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that India will continue to act with responsibility and restraint and does not want to see further escalation of the situation after the air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot across the border. Swaraj defended the “preemptive action”, urging all countries to show “zero tolerance to terrorism”.
Pakistan, meanwhile, expressed its reservation about the invitation extended to Swaraj by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to be held later this week.
The Election Commission said it is keeping a watch on the developments in the wake of the air strikes, regarding the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections to be held later in the summer.
Live updates
‘How is the Jaish? Destroyed, sir’: What front pages had to say about the IAF air strikes
The Indian Air Force strikes targeting the biggest camp of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit across the border in Balakot was covered by all newspapers in the country on The strikes reportedly killed a large number of terrorists and trainers on Tuesday but there is no clarity on the toll. The operation was the first such air strike claimed by India across the Line of Control since 1971.
J&K: Indian forces say they killed two militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed in Shopian
Indian security forces on Wednesday killed two militants in a gunfight in Shopian district. The Kashmir Zone Police said the men killed belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist group. The Kashmir Zone Police said they found arms and ammunition at the site of the encounter. “Searches in the area are going on,” they added.
IAF air strikes: Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese foreign minister, raises Pulwama attack
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj visited China on Wednesday, a day after Indian aircraft entered Pakistan to bomb Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. India’s act was a response to the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans by a Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist on February 14.
Lok Sabha elections: Election Commission says it is monitoring situation after IAF air strikes
The Election Commission of India said it is monitoring developments in the country after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack and the Indian Air Force’s pre-dawn strike on terror camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday. Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said the poll panel is duty-bound to carry out the mandate given by the Constitution.
IAF air strikes: Pakistan expresses reservation about OIC’s invitation to Sushma Swaraj
Pakistan has expressed its reservation about the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s invitation to India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to attend its meeting later this week in the wake of the Indian Air Force’s pre-dawn strike on terror camps across the Line of Control.
IAF air strikes: France advises restraint but says it stands with India in fight against terrorism
France, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” to avert the risk of military escalation, but backed India in its fight against terrorism. France’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs in a statement said it recognised “India’s legitimacy in ensuring security against cross-border terrorism”.
Manohar Parrikar discharged from hospital, to continue treatment at home: Goa CMO
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was discharged on Tuesday from the Goa Medical College and Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment since Saturday. The Chief Minister’s Office said Parrikar’s health parameters were stable.
IAS officer suspended a day after complaining about Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra’s ‘incendiary’ video
A day after bureaucrat Ashish Joshi complained to the Delhi Police Commissioner about a “highly incendiary” video posted by former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra, the Ministry of Telecommunications on Tuesday has suspended the official and started disciplinary proceedings against him.
India successfully test-fires two surface-to-air missiles in Odisha
India on Tuesday test-fired two indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air missiles from a test range off the Odisha coast. The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted the trials at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.