Top news: Thick smog over Delhi as air quality deteriorates
The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region dropped on Monday with the pollution level falling under the “severe category”. Visibility on the roads was low in the morning. The air quality deteriorated in Delhi a day after it had marginally improved.
Meanwhile, security was increased around the Sabarimala temple ahead of its opening on Monday evening. The temple will open at 5 pm and close on Tuesday at 10 pm.
The Central Information Commission sent Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel a showcause notice to which he has to respond by November 16. The commission has asked Patel why he has not released the names of wilful defaulters despite a top court order instruction on it.
‘Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Anil Parihar’s murderers have been identified’
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that the state police had identified the suspected militants who killed Bharatiya Janata Party Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother. Malik said action will be taken against the accused soon.
Mizoram: Congress MLA Hiphei resigns as Assembly Speaker, set to join BJP
Congress MLA and Mizoram Assembly Speaker Hiphei on Monday resigned from his post as well as from the party. The state is set to have Assembly elections on November 28.
Arunachal Pradesh Police launch inquiry into violence involving Army personnel in Bomdila
The Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an inquiry against soldiers attached to the Indian Army’s 2nd Arunachal Scouts after they allegedly vandalised the Bomdila Police station, assaulted police personnel and a civilian on November 3.
ASI order stops Muslims from offering daily namaz in Taj Mahal except on Fridays, says report
The Archaeological Survey of India has prohibited Muslims from offering namaz at the mosque located at the premises of the Taj Mahal in Agra on all other days barring Fridays. ASI officials on Sunday allegedly locked up the tank used by devotees to wash themselves before offering namaz.
Air quality in Delhi plummets after improving marginally on Sunday, visibility affected
The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region worsened on Monday with the pollution level falling under the “severe” category. The Air Quality Index in RK Puram area recorded PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) levels at 426 and PM10 at 351, according to data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board.
Fuel prices drop further, petrol costs Rs 78.56 per litre in Delhi
The Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday decreased fuel prices on Monday with the rate of a litre of petrol down 0.22 paise at Rs 78.56 and diesel 0.20 paise lower at Rs 73.16 in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 84.06 per litre and diesel Rs 76.67.
Heavy police security deployed at Sabarimala as temple reopens today
Around 2,300 security personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been deployed in areas around Sabarimala temple in Kerala as the hill shrine is set to open at 5 pm on Monday for the “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” puja, PTI reported. The temple will close on Tuesday 10 pm.
After Avni’s killing, locals mow down tigress and beat her to death in Uttar Pradesh
Villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa mowed down a tigress and beat her to death after it purportedly killed a 50-year-old man in the tiger reserve, officials said. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Ramesh Kumar Pandey said the accused will be penalised.
RBI Governor Urjit Patel gets showcause notice for non-disclosure of wilful defaulters list: PTI
The Central Information Commission issued a showcause notice to Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel for allegedly dishonouring a Supreme Court order on the disclosure of wilful defaulters.
J&K: After snowfall, nine-year-old dies in landslide, more than 700 evacuated
A nine-year-old Bakerwal girl died and four of her family members were injured in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday night. The incident took place near Sain Ganji shrine in Chatyar village when their makeshift camp was hit by a landslide.
