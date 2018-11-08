Top news: Delhi air turns ‘hazardous’ the day after Diwali celebrations
Thick smog enveloped Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday morning, a day after Diwali celebrations in the national Capital. There were several violations of the Supreme Court order on firecrackers, with people bursting fireworks outside of the two-hour limit mandated by the court.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police said former BJP minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, wanted in a Rs 18-crore bribery case, is absconding.
A man was arrested in Kerala for allegedly assaulting a woman who tried to enter the Sabarimala temple. The woman was on Tuesday heckled after protestors suspected her to be of menstrual age.
Thick smog in Delhi the day after Diwali as people burst firecrackers outside of mandated time
Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday woke up to a thick smog the day after Diwali celebrations in the region. The overall Air Quality Index at 6 am was at 325, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, but the AQI at multiple places including Anand Vihar was at 999, beyond which a deterioration in air quality cannot be measured.
Tigress Avni was killed in an area proposed for Anil Ambani project site, says Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday claimed he was told that the state government had killed tigress Avni in an area in Yavatmal district that is the proposed site of businessman Anil Ambani’s project.
Uttar Pradesh: Three-year-old girl in critical condition after youth lights cracker in her mouth
A youth allegedly forced a cracker into a three-year-old girl’s mouth and lit it leaving her with serious injuries in Uttar Pradesh’s Milak village in Meerut on Tuesday. The girl is being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition. She needed 50 stitches and has contracted a throat infection.
Mining baron G Janardhan Reddy is absconding, say police
The Karnataka Police on Wednesday said Ballari-based mining baron and former Bharatiya Janata Party minister Gali Janardhan Reddy is absconding. The owner of a firm called Ambident Group has accused Reddy of demanding Rs 18 crore to bail him out of a case. Reddy was a minister in the BS Yeddyurappa government at the time.
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman pilgrim at Sabarimala temple
The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman pilgrim at the Sabarimala temple, suspecting her to be of the menstrual age. A group of devotees had surrounded Lalitha Ravi, 52, and heckled her as she arrived at the hill shrine with her family members to offer prayers on Tuesday.
Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress names Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law in fourth list
The Congress on Wednesday named 29 candidates in its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The polls will be held on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.
