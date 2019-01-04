Top news: Ajay Maken steps down as Delhi Congress chief, thanks Rahul Gandhi for support
Ajay Maken on Friday resigned as the Congress party’s Delhi unit chief. Maken had reportedly met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday evening to submit his resignation.
The Supreme Court will take up a batch of petitions related to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Friday.
A Sri Lankan woman has claimed that police in Kerala stopped her from entering the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Thursday. This comes a day after the Kerala Police arrested at least 745 people in connection with the violence that broke out on Thursday over women’s entry into Sabarimala temple.
Joint Parliamentary Committee adopts report on Citizenship Bill despite opposition
A Joint Parliamentary Committee on Thursday adopted a report clearing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which seeks amendments in the Citizenship Act, 1955, PTI reported.
Ayodhya dispute: SC defers hearing to January 10, says appropriate bench will pass further orders
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case to January 10. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul said further orders on the matter will be passed by an appropriate bench on that date.
Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief
Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday said he has resigned as Delhi party president. Maken, in a tweet, thanked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party workers for supporting him. Gandhi has accepted his resignation.
Supreme Court to take up Ayodhya land dispute petitions today
The Supreme Court will on Friday take up a batch of petitions related to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The top court is likely to constitute a three-judge bench to hear 14 separate petitions filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that ordered a three-way division of the land.
Sabarimala: Sri Lankan woman claims police stopped her from offering prayers at hill shrine
A 46-year-old woman from Sri Lanka on Friday claimed that the Kerala Police denied her permission to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala. She told reporters that she was stopped despite reaching close to the 18 sacred steps which leads to the temple.
Delhi: Seven people killed as portion of factory collapses after LPG blast
Seven people were killed when a portion of a factory collapsed under the impact of an LPG cylinder blast in the building in West Delhi’s Sudarshan Park on Thursday. A few more people are feared trapped under the debris.
Sabarimala: At least 745 arrested, 628 taken into preventive custody after a day of violence
At least 745 people were arrested and dozens injured after mobs took to the streets in Kerala on Thursday, to protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple. At least 628 people were taken into preventive custody.
RBI has reduced printing of Rs 2,000 notes to a minimum: Reports
The Reserve Bank of India has reduced to a minimum the printing of currency of Rs 2,000 denomination, an unidentified Ministry of Finance official said. He claimed that the government had decided to reduce the printing of Rs 2,000 notes at the time of their launch itself.
Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora granted bail in land allotment case
A Central Bureau of Investigation court on Thursday granted bail to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in a case related to an alleged illegal re-allotment of a plot to Associated Journals Limited in Panchkula district.
Cyclone Pabuk will hit Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, says Met department
Cylone Pabuk will arrive at the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall at several places, according to the India Meteorological Department. Weather department officials have warned fishermen against going out to the Andaman Sea till Monday.
