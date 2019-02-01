Top news: Effect of demonetisation and GST on jobs is worse than expected, shows report
The effect of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax could be worse than what was shown in the unemployment rate figures reported by the National Sample Survey Office for 2017-2018, a media report said on Friday.
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the Budget in Parliament today. This was the last Budget of the Narendra Modi government’s current term, which ends in May.
A committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Friday evening to pick the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Unemployment: PM’s economic advisor says Centre will put out a new survey to show increase in jobs
Prime Minister’s Economic Advisor Bibek Debroy on Friday said the Centre will prepare a fresh jobs report that will show that there has been a substantial increase in job creation. His comments came a day after a news report cited data from the National Sample Survey Office and said that unemployment rate in India was at a 45-year-high of 6.1% in 2017-’18.
CBI row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre in AK Bassi’s petition against his transfer order
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a petition filed by Central Bureau of Investigation officer AK Bassi challenging a transfer order issued by interim agency chief M Nageswara Rao. The Supreme Court also questioned the Centre for the delay in appointing a regular director. “Interim director cannot continue for so long. Why have you not appointed regular director?” the court said.
IAF’s efforts to support HAL have affected our fighting capabilities, says Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Thursday said the Indian Air Force’s efforts to support state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has affected its fighting capabilities. “We have made concessions for HAL, but will the enemy make any concession for us when we face them in battle,” he asked at an event in Delhi.
Bengaluru: Trainer fighter jet crashes near HAL airport, both pilots dead
Two pilots died after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru on Friday. One pilot died after suffering injuries while landing on the wreckage of the aircraft. The crash took place near Yamalur off old Airport Road in Bengaluru.
Unemployment after demonetisation and GST even worse than headline numbers suggest, says report
Sabarimala: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claims Kerala government is oppressing Ayyappa devotees
The Kerala government is oppressing devotees of Ayyappa by exceeding the judicial mandate on the Sabarimala temple, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday. Bhagwat, who addressed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dharam Sansad in Prayagraj, claimed that women did not wish to enter the temple despite the Supreme Court lifting age restrictions for women.
Uttar Pradesh: Five arrested for firing at, burning effigy of Mahatma Gandhi in Aligarh
The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five people associated with the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha for shooting at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi to mark his 71st death anniversary in Aligarh on Wednesday. The police had registered a case against 13 people, including the outfit’s national general secretary Puja Shakun Pandey, who is seen firing at the effigy in a video.
Piyush Goyal set to present last budget of Modi government’s term today
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Budget at 11 am in Parliament today. This is the last Budget of the Narendra Modi government’s current term, which ends in May. Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who presented the previous four Budgets of the Narendra Modi government, is away for medical treatment in the United States. This will be Piyush Goyal’s first Budget as finance minister.
Goa: Law banning drinking, cooking in public passed by the Assembly, to carry fines up to Rs 10,000
The Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed amendments to the Goa Tourist Place (Protection and Maintenance) Act, 2001, that prohibits drinking alcohol, cooking and littering in tourist places, including beaches. Stores selling alcohol located in tourist places have been barred from allowing customers to carry take away bottles or cans containing liquor.
CBI: Narendra Modi-led panel to meet on Friday evening to pick new agency chief
A prime minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee will meet on Friday evening to pick the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is part of the panel, had said on Wednesday that the meeting will take place at 6 pm.
Jammu and Kashmir: At least two suspected militants killed in Pulwama gunfight
At least two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Friday morning. A gunfight broke out between the suspected militants and security forces after a five-hour siege at Drabgam village in south Kashmir, reports said. Internet services were snapped in Pulwama and nearby Shopian as a precautionary measure.
HD Deve Gowda talks of rift between JD(S) and Congress, says he will not ‘keep quiet now’
Janata Dal (Secular) President HD Deve Gowda has expressed dissatisfation with the alliance government that his party runs with the Congress in Karnataka, and said he was in pain because of problems between the two parties.
J&K leaders want the state’s youth to get killed to blackmail Delhi, alleges Satya Pal Malik
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday accused political leaders in the state of wanting to get youth in the state killed to “blackmail” the Centre and keep it “under pressure”. Malik made the controversial comment in his address at Kisan Mela in Jammu district’s Akhnoor.
No one who cheats India can escape and hide, says Arun Jaitley
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with introducing a culture of honesty in governance, and said those who cheat the country would not be able to escape and hide anywhere in the world.
Former CBI chief Alok Verma may face action for defying government order, say reports
The Ministry of Home Affairs may take action against former Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma – who was removed from his post on January 10 – for defying a government order appointing him the chief of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, reports said on Thursday. He may have to face departmental action, which may include the suspension of pensionary dues.
GDP grew 7.2% in 2017-’18 instead of 6.7% estimated earlier, says Centre
The Centre on Thursday revised the Gross Domestic Product growth rate for the 2017-’18 financial year to 7.2% instead of the 6.7% estimated earlier. “The first revised estimates for 2017-’18 have been compiled using industry-wise/institution-wise detailed information instead of using the benchmark-indicator method employed at the time of release of provisional estimates on May 31, 2018,” said the Central Statistics Office.
Unemployment data: Centre did not release report as it is still under process, says NITI Aayog
The NITI Aayog on Thursday said that an official report according to which unemployment rate in India was at a 45-year-high of 6.1% in 2017-’18 was not final, and the data related to it was still under process. The government agency was reacting to a news report in the Business Standard newspaper published earlier in the day that was based on a report by the National Sample Survey Office’s Periodic Labour Force Survey.
Sabarimala: Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging women’s entry into temple on February 6
The Supreme Court will hear on February 6 the petitions seeking a review of its September 28 verdict allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. A batch of 49 review petitions are up for hearing before the Supreme Court.