Top news: India-Pakistan ties in focus as Saudi crown prince begins New Delhi visit
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will reach India on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was in Pakistan over the weekend, when he signed agreements worth $20 billion to fund the cash-starved country. The strained relations between India and Pakistan is likely to be a key topic of discussion during Salman’s visit.
Late Monday, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy ended his six-day sit-in dharna after meeting Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. He said he had achieved “partial success” on various demands he had raised.
Meanwhile, activist Shehla Rashid was on Monday booked by Dehradun Police for allegedly spreading rumours and fear among a minority community after the Pulwama terror attack.
Here are the biggest stories of the day so far:
Priyanka Gandhi says she can’t perform miracle, workers should strengthen Congress at booth level
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said party workers should not expect a miracle from her and that the party’s performance will depend on booth-level organisation. “I cannot do a miracle from above,” Vadra told party workers. “The workers need to strengthen the party at the booth-level and I need your support for strengthening the party in the state.”
Delhi: One killed as car driven by liquor baron Ponty Chadha’s nephew hits autorickshaw, say reports
One person died and three others were injured on Monday when a speeding car hit an autorickshaw in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area. The luxury car, a Bentley, was driven by liquor baron Ponty Chadha’s nephew Asees Singh Chadha, who has reportedly been arrested.
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy calls off dharna after four-hour long talks with L-G Kiran Bedi
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy late on Monday ended his six-day sit-in dharna after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, saying that “partial success” on various demands was achieved. Narayanasamy, who began his demonstration on February 13 on front of the Assembly, had accused Bedi of not clearing 39 government proposals.
Saudi crown prince to visit India a day after he signed deals worth $20 billion in Pakistan
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit India on Tuesday, a day after he was in Pakistan. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that Salman will try to ease tension between India and Pakistan, after a suicide attack in Kashmir killed 40 Army personnel on February 14.
JNU scholar Shehla Rashid booked for ‘spreading rumours’ on Twitter after Pulwama attack
Jawaharlal Nehru University research scholar and activist Shehla Rashid on Monday was booked by Dehradun Police for allegedly spreading rumours and fear among a minority community on Twitter in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14.