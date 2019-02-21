Top news: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking review of its verdict on Rafale deal
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a petition seeking a review of its verdict dismissing the need of an inquiry into the Rafale deal. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said he would consider advocate Prashant Bhushan’s plea for an urgent hearing, and set up a bench to hear the matter.
Thousands of farmers in Maharashtra are on their way from Nashik to Mumbai in a repeat of last year’s Kisan Long March. The All India Kisan Sabha claimed the Maharashtra government has not fulfilled its promises to farmers after the protest march in March 2018.
Pulwama: SC to hear plea on Friday against alleged attacks on Kashmiri students
Several Kashmiri students were reportedly harassed and beaten up in the Dehradun over the weekend. Since then, many Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand have temporarily left the state. Nearly 300 Kashmiri students have fled to Jammu and Delhi from colleges in Uttarakhand after large-scale eviction from their campuses.
Rafale deal: SC agrees to hear review plea, request for perjury proceedings against officials
On Monday, Bhushan, along with former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, had moved the top court to seek perjury proceedingsagainst officials of the central government for allegedly submitting “false or misleading” data about the Rafale jet deal. They had also filed a review petition last month challenging the court’s earlier judgement.
Devendra Fadnavis says prime minister’s post has been booked for 2019, 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Actor Riteish Deshmukh had asked which politician from Maharashtra can become the prime minister, mentioning Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. “Let me tell you, this question does not arise, because the post for prime minister has already been booked,” Fadnavis said.
Four months after fireworks curbs, Supreme Court surprised that ‘green crackers’ still do not exist
The Centre told the court that the chemical composition of eco-friendly fireworks had not yet been finalised and that the National Environment Engineering Research Institute needed three more months to finish examining the matter, reported The Times of India. A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri pulled up the institute for the delay despite an assurance given in August 2018.
Narendra Modi arrives in South Korea on two-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties
Modi, in a statement ahead of his visit, said South Korea is a “valued friend” and an important partner for the government’s Make in India, Start Up India and Clean India initiatives.
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi claims Vajpayee government wanted him to continue ‘secret killings’
Gogoi claimed that his predecessor, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who was the chief minister of Assam from 1996 to 2001, had authorised secret killings of United Liberation Front of Asom cadre, The Hindu reported. Vajpayee was prime minister from 1998 to 2004.
Gujarat: Over 1,000 children died since 2014 at hospital run by Adani Foundation, says government
The number of children who died at the hospital was 188 in 2014-’15 and 187 the next year. It grew to 208 in 2016-’17, and further to 276 in the year after that. In 2018-’19 so far, 159 children have died, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said in response to a question by a Congress MLA.
Lok Sabha elections: Arvind Kejriwal says he is tired of convincing Congress to forge alliance
“We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand,” Kejriwal said at a public rally in Delhi. “If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi.”
Saudi Arabia to release 850 Indian prisoners after crown prince meets Narendra Modi
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners languishing in its jails, India said after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The crown prince made the decision on a request from Modi.
Pulwama attack: J&K government withdraws security of 18 separatists, including Geelani, Yasin Malik
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced it has withdrawn security cover from 18 Kashmiri separatist leaders. On Sunday, it had removed security of five separatists – Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat.
Kisan long march: Thousands of farmers begin protest march from Nashik to Mumbai
Thousands of farmers who assembled at Mumbai Naka in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Wednesday began marching to the state capital on Wednesday evening in a repeat of last year’s “Long March”. Farmers from 23 districts across Maharashtra joined the march which was flagged off from Nashik.
Vande Bharat Express: India’s fastest train vandalised for third time in two months
The Vande Bharat Express was vandalised in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for the third time in two months. Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said some miscreants pelted stones at the train near Tundla in UP’s Firozabad district. No one was injured, he added.
Supreme Court orders eviction of more than 10 lakh Adivasi and forest-dwelling families
The Supreme Court has ordered the eviction of more than 10 lakh families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers from forestlands across 16 states. The order came after the top court heard petitions challenging the validity of the Forest Rights Act on February 13.
Tamil Nadu: Congress and DMK announce alliance for Lok Sabha elections
The Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday announced an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The parties had contested together in the 2016 Assembly elections and the last General Election held in 2014.