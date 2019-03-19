Top news: BJP’s Pramod Sawant sworn in as Goa chief minister, says aim is to provide stability
The biggest stories of the day.
Hours after former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated with state honours, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Sawant was sworn-in as his successor in a ceremony conducted just before 2 am. Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
Meanwhile, India has lodged a protest with Pakistan for alleged harassment of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad between March 8 and March 11, and the Election Commission is set to direct social media platforms to not run political advertisements that are not approved by the panel.
Live updates
Dalai Lama says his successor may be found in India
The Dalai Lama, who is the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, on Monday said it was possible his successor could be found in India after his death. The Dalai Lama warned that a successor chosen by China would not be respected. The 14th Dalai Lama spoke a day after Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala marked the anniversary of the Dalai Lama’s escape from Tibet’s capital of Lhasa in 1959. He fled to India during the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule and has since called for linguistic and cultural autonomy in Tibet.
EC tells Bombay High Court it will direct social media sites not to run unapproved political ads
The Election Commission of India told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it will issue directions asking social media platforms to not run political advertisements not approved by it. The poll panel’s counsel Pradeep Rajagopal told the court that a meeting between the commission and social media platforms was scheduled for Tuesday. Rajagopal made the submissions before Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice NM Jamdar.
India lodges protest with Pakistan over alleged harassment of diplomats in Islamabad: Reports
India has lodged a protest with Pakistan for alleged harassment of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad between March 8 and March 11. The Indian High Commission issued a note verbale to Pakistan Foreign Ministry on March 13, with details of incidents including tailing of India’s deputy high commissioner, naval adviser and a first secretary on multiple occasions. Some reports, however, said the note verbale was issued on Monday.
One of the seven Indians abducted in Afghanistan in May 2018 has returned, says Centre
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said one of the seven Indians who were abducted in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province in May 2018 has safely returned to India. The Indians were employed as engineers at KEC International, an RPG group company, and were working on a project for the construction of a power sub-station in Baghlan. Afghan media had reported that Taliban commander Qari Nooruddin had kidnapped the Indians from Bagh-e-Shamal area of Pul-e-Khumri on May 6, 2018.
Goa: BJP’s Pramod Sawant sworn in as chief minister past midnight
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister of the state around 2 am on Tuesday. Sawant took oath hours after former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated at Miramar beach. He had died on Sunday at his home after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.
Mumbai bridge collapse: Owner of firm that conducted ‘irresponsible’ structural audit arrested
The Mumbai Police on Monday said they arrested Neerajkumar Desai, the owner of the firm that conducted a structural audit of the foot overbridge that collapsed on March 14. Six people were killed and many injured in the collapse. This was the first arrest made in the case. “We are conducting an independent investigation and we assure citizens that a chargesheet will be filed soon,” the police said.
Acid attacks are heartless and do not deserve clemency, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday described acid attacks as “uncivilised and heartless” and undeserving of clemency. The court was hearing a case filed by the Himachal Pradesh government against the High Court’s 2008 order which reduced the prison sentence for two convicts who had thrown acid on a 19-year-old woman in 2004. The High Court had also ordered them to pay Rs 25,000 each.
Odisha: Protestor, one security personnel killed during clash outside Vedanta’s aluminium unit
One person died and at least 20 others were injured in a clash between Odisha Industrial Security Force personnel and protestors at the Vedanta Alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Monday. One security personnel also died in the clash. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were imposed outside the refinery following the clash.