A look at the headlines right now:

Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case against billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi: The agency raided multiple locations related to Modi in Surat, Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday. Seventeen killed, many injured after former student opens fire at Florida school: The gunman was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour after the incident. More officials will attend events and meetings in the North East, PM Modi promises Arunachal Pradesh: Modi was addressing a gathering during his day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh before participating in two rallies in poll-bound Tripura. Haryana CM rides to Jind on a bike to take stock of preparation for Amit Shah’s rally: The state BJP unit has made it mandatory for all ministers and party MLAs to arrive at the event on motorcycles. Wholesale inflation slowed in January to 2.84%, shows government data: The WPI inflation had reached an eight-month high of 3.93% in November 2017, but has come down since then. South African President Jacob Zuma steps down: The 75-year-old leader said violence and division within the African National Congress had influenced his decision. Sher Bahadur Deuba resigns as Nepal prime minister, Left leader KP Oli to take over again: Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) was the largest party in elections held in December 2017. Uttar Pradesh government will accept SC verdict in Ayodhya dispute, says deputy chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya added that the state will not intervene in any negotiations to resolve the row. Nagaland CM says his party still open to alliance as long as BJP does not ‘dominate’ religion: In Tripura, voting in the Charilam seat was pushed to March 12 after a CPI(M) candidate died during campaigning. Top police officers conspired to kill Sohrabuddin Sheikh, says brother’s lawyer in Bombay HC: The High Court is hearing pleas challenging the discharge of several police officers in the alleged fake encounter case.