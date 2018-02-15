The big news: Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi booked for money laundering, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Gunman who killed 17 students in US school was arrested, and PM Modi said more officials will attend events and meetings in the North East.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case against billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi: The agency raided multiple locations related to Modi in Surat, Mumbai and Delhi on Thursday.
- Seventeen killed, many injured after former student opens fire at Florida school: The gunman was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour after the incident.
- More officials will attend events and meetings in the North East, PM Modi promises Arunachal Pradesh: Modi was addressing a gathering during his day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh before participating in two rallies in poll-bound Tripura.
- Haryana CM rides to Jind on a bike to take stock of preparation for Amit Shah’s rally: The state BJP unit has made it mandatory for all ministers and party MLAs to arrive at the event on motorcycles.
- Wholesale inflation slowed in January to 2.84%, shows government data: The WPI inflation had reached an eight-month high of 3.93% in November 2017, but has come down since then.
- South African President Jacob Zuma steps down: The 75-year-old leader said violence and division within the African National Congress had influenced his decision.
- Sher Bahadur Deuba resigns as Nepal prime minister, Left leader KP Oli to take over again: Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) was the largest party in elections held in December 2017.
- Uttar Pradesh government will accept SC verdict in Ayodhya dispute, says deputy chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya added that the state will not intervene in any negotiations to resolve the row.
- Nagaland CM says his party still open to alliance as long as BJP does not ‘dominate’ religion: In Tripura, voting in the Charilam seat was pushed to March 12 after a CPI(M) candidate died during campaigning.
- Top police officers conspired to kill Sohrabuddin Sheikh, says brother’s lawyer in Bombay HC: The High Court is hearing pleas challenging the discharge of several police officers in the alleged fake encounter case.