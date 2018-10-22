Top news: Sabarimala shrine to close tonight, no women allowed entry yet
The biggest stories of the day.
The Sabarimala temple in Kerala is set to shut at 10 pm on Monday after being open to pilgrims for five days. This was the first time the shrine was opened to women of all ages, following a Supreme Court order that allowed women entry to the temple. However, no woman over the age of 10 and under the age of 50 has been allowed entry yet.
The two senior-most officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation are locked in a controversy after the agency named its second-in-command Rakesh Asthana in an FIR in connection with a graft case. Asthana has claimed that CBI Director Alok Verma is falsely implicating him in the case.
#MeToo: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking FIRs based on sexual harassment claims
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently hear a public interest litigation that sought the registration of first information reports in connection with India’s #MeToo movement. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul said that the petition can come up hearing in due course of time
Rahul Gandhi not confirmed as PM candidate, alliance partners will decide, says P Chidambaram
Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday told News18 that the party had not projected its president, Rahul Gandhi, as its prime ministerial candidate ahead of the General Elections. Chidambaram said the Congress and its alliance partners will take that decision only after the election.
Supreme Court to decide on Tuesday when to hear review petitions against Sabarimala verdict
The Supreme Court will decide on Tuesday when to list the petitions seeking a review of last month’s verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The National Ayyappa Devotees Association and the Nair Service Society are among those who have filed review petitions in the top court.
Labourer dies while cleaning Jal Board sewer in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
A 32-year-old labourer died while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer in Jahangirpuri area on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Dooman Ray from Bihar.
Separatists call for shutdown after 7 civilians were killed at J&K encounter site
Separatist outfit Joint Resistance Leadership on Monday called for a shutdown after seven civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district during a blast at an encounter site a day before. The state police took to Twitter to “express their regret over the deaths” but stressed that “such sites should be avoided till properly sanitised”.
Sabarimala set to close on Monday night, women not yet allowed entry
The Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district is set to close at 10 pm on Monday after five days, bringing an end to the first period of pilgrimage since the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict last month allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. Protestors have stopped 10 women from praying at the hill shrine in Kerala’s Patthanamthitta district since it opened on Wednesday.
Man allegedly rapes tribal woman and mutilates her in Jalpaiguri, two arrested
West Bengal Police on Sunday arrested two men for their alleged role in raping a tribal woman in Jalpaiguri the day before, reports said. The women is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Her neighbours reportedly ransacked the houses of the accused after the incident came to light and demanded action against them.
Fuel prices drop for fifth straight day
Oil companies reduced fuel prices for the fifth straight day on Monday with petrol costing Rs 81.44 per litre in Delhi, a decrease of Rs 0.30. Diesel prices in the national Capital came down to Rs 74.92 per litre, down from Rs 75.19 on Sunday. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol cost Rs 86.91, down from Rs 87.21 on Sunday, while the price of a litre of diesel decreased from Rs 78.82 to Rs 78.54.
Rakesh Asthana accuses CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to frame him in graft case
Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who is the agency’s second-in-command, has accused the agency’s Director Alok Verma and Joint Director Arun Kumar Sharma of trying to falsely implicate him in a corruption case. This comes a day after it was reported that the agency has named Asthana in a First Information Report in a bribery case.
Muslim body expels Rehana Fathima, who attempted to enter Sabarimala temple, from community
A Muslim council issued a notice announcing the expulsion of activist Rehana Fathima, who made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, from the community. The Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council, on October 20, said the BSNL employee was expelled for “hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees”.
Punjab DGP chief says Amritsar accident due to negligence, will investigate and fix accountability
The Director General of Police in Punjab said on Sunday that the train accident in Amritsar on Friday happened due to negligence. Suresh Arora said Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota will conduct an inquiry to fix accountability.
Autos, taxis and petrol pumps go on day-long strike in Delhi-NCR
Commuters in Delhi and the National Capital Region are set to be inconvenienced on Monday as auto-taxi unions have called a one-day strike, and the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association called a separate day-long strike.
