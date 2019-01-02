Top news: Two women below 50 years of age enter Sabarimala temple
Two women under the age of 50 entered the Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala on Wednesday and offered prayers. This was the first time women offered prayers at the shrine after the Supreme Court removed restrictions on women of menstruating age entering the temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave an interview to ANI news agency, speaking about Ram Temple, the resignation of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel, loan waivers and the grand alliance forming against him. The Congress called the interview a monologue.
Sabarimala: Two women under 50 enter hill shrine, offer prayers
Three months after the Supreme Court lifted traditional restrictions on women of menstrual age entering the Sabarimala temple of Kerala, two women in their 40s entered the Ayyappa shrine early on Wednesday and offered prayers, police officials told Scroll.in.
Modi interview: Congress says PM is sidestepping the Ram temple matter, RSS calls remarks ‘positive’
The Congress on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview with news agency ANI a “monologue” and summarised it as “I, Me, Mine, Myself”. The party listed 10 questions for the prime minister, seeking answers on promises on jobs and black money and policies such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.
Narendra Modi interview: Mistake to think just one surgical strike will change Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began 2019 with a wide-ranging 95-minute interview with news agency ANI, in which he spoke about a whole host of subjects from the Ram Temple to the resignation of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel and the grand alliance shaping up to oppose him.
Bulandshahr violence: Man who allegedly attacked inspector with an axe arrested
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested another key accused in connection with the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh on December 3 during the mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The mob had been protesting against an alleged incident of cow slaughter.
Gujarat: Now, school students to answer roll calls with ‘Jai Hind’ or ‘Jai Bharat’
The Gujarat government issued a notification on Monday directing students to answer roll calls with “Jai Hind” or “Jai Bharat” instead of words such as “yes” or “present” that are currently used. The notification was issued by the Directorate of Primary Education and Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.
Kerala: Lakhs participate in 620-km ‘women’s wall’ from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram
Lakhs of women in Kerala on Tuesday participated in the 620 km-long “women’s wall” –
from Kasargod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south – to send a message of gender equality.
