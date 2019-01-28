Top news: Voting underway for high-stakes Jind Assembly bye-poll in Haryana, Ramgarh in Rajasthan
Voting to select an MLA for Haryana’s Jind Assembly constituency began on Monday morning amid tight security. The result of the bye-election, which was necessitated after former legislator Hari Chand Middha of the Indian National Lok Dal died in August, will be declared on January 31. Polling is also on for a bye-election in Ramgarh, Rajasthan.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s BJP-led government in the state ordered the Muzaffarnagar district administration to withdraw 18 cases related to the 2013 riots in the region. As many as 89 of these cases were pending in court in January 2018, the month in which the state had sought the district administration’s views.
Meanwhile, yoga guru Ramdev asked why a Hindu saint was yet to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour. He added that the Centre should act on the Ram temple matter as the Supreme Court is unlikely to pass a quick verdict in the case.
Andhra Pradesh: 17 students injured after school bus overturns in Guntur district
At least 17 students were injured after a private bus overturned in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday morning. Two of the injured students were in critical condition.
Trinamool Congress says it will contest Lok Sabha elections in 14 states
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said on Sunday that the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in 14 states. O’Brien was addressing reporters at the Odisha Pradesh Trinamool Congress office in Bhubaneswar.
IRCTC scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav and family granted regular bail in money laundering case
A court in Delhi on Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in a case of money laundering related to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam.
Mumbai: Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP months ahead of Lok Sabha elections
Actor Isha Koppikar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai on Sunday. She was inducted into the party in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
Haryana: Voting underway for crucial bye-poll to Jind Assembly constituency
Voting to select an MLA for Haryana’s Jind Assembly constituency began at 7 am on Monday amid tight security. Around 1.7 lakh people are expected to exercise their franchise in the bye-election.
Rajasthan: Voting begins for Ramgarh Assembly constituency bye-election in Alwar district
Voting for the Ramgarh Assembly constituency in Rajasthan’s Alwar district began on Monday morning at 8 am. The bye-poll was necessitated after Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh died in November during the state elections.
Muzaffarnagar riots: UP government orders district administration to withdraw 18 cases
The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Muzaffarnagar district administration to withdraw 18 cases related to the 2013 riots in the region. At least 60 people were killed in the riots.
Ramdev asks why no Hindu saint has ever been conferred the Bharat Ratna
Yoga guru Ramdev on Sunday wondered why no Hindu saint had yet been awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour. “They have given Mother Teresa this award as she was a Christian, but they will not give to other seers as they are Hindus,” the yoga guru claimed.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge booked for questioning Bharat Ratna to Bhupen Hazarika
Police on Sunday registered a case against senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark about the Bharat Ratna being conferred on Assamese artiste Bhupen Hazarika.
Karnataka: ‘If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then it should not exist,’ claims Union minister
Union minister Anantkumar Hegde stoked a new controversy on Sunday by saying that anyone who harasses a Hindu woman must be severely punished.
Karnataka temple poisoning: Toll rises to two, food samples sent to forensic lab for tests
The Karnataka Police on Sunday said another devotee had died after eating religious offerings at a temple in the state’s Chikkaballapura district, taking the toll to two deaths so far.
