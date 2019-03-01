Top news: UN welcomes impending release of captive IAF pilot Abhinandan from Pakistan
The biggest stories of the day.
The United Nations on Thursday welcomed Pakistan’s decision to return captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was flying a MiG-21, was captured on Wednesday after his aircraft went down in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, during a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani aircraft. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government would release Abhinandan as a “peace gesture”.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that the government make details of its air strike on Pakistan public and stop politicising the matter, and the Election Commission announced that photo voter slips can no longer be used as standalone identification documents during elections.
Live updates
Union Cabinet announces new AIIMS in Manethi, Haryana
The Union Cabinet on Thursday announced the creation of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences facility at Manethi in Rewari district of Haryana for Rs 1,299 crore. It will also have one director, the government said. The new AIIMS will have 100 undergraduate seats and 60 bachelor of science (nursing) seats.
Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate searches home of former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday morning conducted searches at the homes and offices of former ICICI Bank Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar and Videocon Managing Director Venugopal Dhoot in a case of money laundering. The probe agency also searched the office of Nupower Renewables, a company founded and run by her husband Deepak Kochhar.
Centre asks social media firms not to allow platforms to be used to ‘weaken morale of the country’
Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday asked social media firms not to allow their platforms to be used to “weaken the morale of the country”. He said the government respects freedom of expression, but “in the light of the current situation”, social media firms should not put out videos which harm the country’s morale.
Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in overnight gunfight in Handwara, say reports
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at Babagund village in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, according to several news reports. However, there has been no official confirmation on the toll yet. The gunfight, which began on Thursday night, ended only on Friday morning. The bodies of the two militants were recovered on Friday morning.
‘Jaish chief Masood Azhar is on Pakistan soil’, admits country’s foreign minister
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday confirmed that terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad’s chief Masood Azhar was in the country. Qureshi told CNN in an interview that Azhar was “very unwell” and “cannot leave his house”. The minister said Pakistan would act against him only if India provides “solid, inalienable evidence”.
UN welcomes Pakistan’s decision to return Indian pilot Abhinandan
The United Nations on Thursday welcomed Pakistan’s decision to return captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said that the world body and the international community want the two countries to “de-escalate tensions”.
Abhinandan Vartaman release: Amarinder Singh writes to Modi, wishes to receive IAF pilot at border
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed his wish to receive captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Vartaman at the Attari border in Amritsar district. Pakistan will release him on Friday. In a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh wrote “it will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA [National Defence Academy] as I am”.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin speaks to Narendra Modi to express solidarity with fight against terrorism
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night to convey his condolences over the Pulwama attack as well as express his solidarity with New Delhi in its fight against terrorism. Forty CRPF personnel died in the suicide bomb attack on February 14. Modi thanked Putin for “Russia’s steadfast support for India’s efforts to protect its interests against cross-border terror attacks”.
IAF air strike: Centre must share details with Opposition, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that the Centre share details about the Indian Air Force’s strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan. Banerjee said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not held an all-party meeting with members about the operation. The Trinamool Congress leader accused the Centre of politicising the operation.
Cabinet approves reservations for those living near international border in Jammu and Kashmir
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to extend reservations currently given to people living near the Line of Control to those who live in close proximity of the International Border. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the reason for extending the quota to people living near the International Border was that these citizens live a life nearly as disturbed as those who live in the vicinity of the Line of Control.
Centre bans Jamaat-e-Islami group, declares it ‘unlawful association’
The Centre on Thursday declared the Jamaat-e-Islami group an “unlawful association” for a period of five years for activities “prejudicial to internal security and public order”. In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the group has the potential to disrupt the unity and integrity of the country. The government claimed the Jamaat-e-Islami is in close touch with militant outfits and supports extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Cabinet approves ordinance to make Aadhaar voluntary for phones and banking
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the promulgation of Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, which amends relevant laws to comply with a Supreme Court judgement passed in September 2018. The Lok Sabha had passed a bill for the purpose on January 4, but the Rajya Sabha had not voted on it yet.
Election Commission says photo voter slips cannot be used as standalone IDs for voting
The Election Commission on Thursday said photo voter slips cannot be used as standalone identification documents during elections. The poll body said that voters will have to carry any one of several approved identification cards to the polling booth to be able to cast their vote. The Election Commission said it made the decision after receiving complaints that photo voter slips do not possess any security feature.