Top News: Indonesian flight with over 185 people on board crashes in Java Sea
The biggest stories of the day.
A passenger flight from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang crashed into the sea minutes after taking off on Monday. It was carrying around 188 people but there is no official figure yet on the casualties.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will begin to consider a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute from Monday, and petrol and diesel prices reduced for the 12th consecutive day.
Live updates
Indonesia: Flight crashes minutes after taking off from Jakarta, says official
A Lion Air passenger flight from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang crashed into the sea minutes after taking off on Monday. The flight was carrying around 188 people. There is no confirmation yet on the number of survivors.
Read more here.
Petrol, diesel rates dip for 12th day
Fuel prices continued to drop for the 12th straight day on Monday. The price of a litre of petrol reduced by 30 paise in Delhi costing Rs 79.75. A litre of diesel was Rs 73.85 in the national capital, declining by 20 paise.
Read more here.
Trump likely to skip Republic Day celebrations
United States President Donald Trump has turned down India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the 70th Republic Day celebrations. The White House has reportedly expressed regrets to the Narendra Modi government for Trump’s inability to travel to India in January, citing the US president’s “crowded calendar”.
Read more here.
Ayodhya case in Supreme Court from today
A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is likely to hear appeals challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute from Monday. The High Court had ordered for a three-way division of the land on which the Babri Masjid stood before Hindutva activists demolished it in December 6, 1992.
Read more here.
India is going through a massive transformative phase, Modi says in Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is undergoing a transformative phase and was making tremendous progress in the field of digital infrastructure. Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Sunday in Yamanashi city.
Read more here.
Attack on YSR Congress chief: Visakhapatnam police seek 15-day custody of accused
The Visakhapatnam police have requested that the man who attacked YSR Congress Party leader and Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, be remanded to 15 days of police custody.
Read more here.
SC must take cognisance of Shah’s statement against judgements, says Opposition
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah’s statement against its verdicts. Kejriwal claimed Shah was creating anarchy by “actively encouraging people to violate” Supreme Court orders.
Read more here.
Tharoor triggers row by citing 2012 article comparing Modi to a scorpion on a shivling
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday stirred up a controversy by referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “scorpion sitting on a shivling”. Speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival on Sunday morning, Tharoor said Modi’s “personality cult” has not sat very well with many people in the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh.
Read more here.