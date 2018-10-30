Top news: More than 90% of world’s children are breathing toxic air, says WHO report
According to a new World Health Organization report, 93% of children in the world under the age of 15 years are exposed to highly polluted air that makes them vulnerable to major health problems. Around 630 million of these 1.8 billion children are under the age of five. In India, 99% of children under five are exposed to PM 2.5 levels higher than World Health Organization standards.
Meanwhile, the Bihar Police on Monday conducted raids in Begusarai district in search of five people accused of assaulting four students last week. On Sunday, seven people were arrested in connection with the case, which came to light after a video of the incident went viral.
Collegium recommends four judges for elevation to Supreme Court
The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of four High Court chief justices – MR Shah, Ajay Rastogi, Hemant Gupta and R Subhash Reddy – to the top court. If the recommendations are cleared, the working strength of the Supreme Court will be 28 – three judges short of its sanctioned strength.
Bihar Police conduct raids looking for five men accused of assaulting four students in Begusarai
The Bihar Police conducted raids on Monday to arrest five people accused of assaulting four students in Begusarai district last week. On Sunday, seven people were arrested in connection with the case, which came to light after a video of the incident went viral.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrest 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a man in Kunzer in the state’s Baramulla district with raping his daughter. The police said medical examination had confirmed sexual assault.
Supreme Court stays order allowing CBI inquiry into graft allegations against Tamil Nadu CM
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madras High Court order allowing the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct inquires into allegations against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that he illegally awarded road construction contracts to his relatives.
Jagan Mohan Reddy requests Rajnath Singh to order central agency inquiry into attack on him
YSR Congress Party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to order a central agency inquiry into the attack on him at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25 as he does not have faith in the Andhra Pradesh Police. A delegation of YSR Congress Party leaders visited Delhi to submit Reddy’s letter to Singh.
