Top news: Crucial RBI board meeting today amid rift between Centre and the central bank
The Reserve Bank of India Board of Directors will hold a crucial meeting on Monday amid a standoff between the central bank and the government. The meeting comes amid speculation that the government wants a change in rules that will enable it to supervise the central bank better.
The Kerala Police took 68 people into preventive custody in Sabarimala on Sunday night, following fresh protests against police action on devotees demonstrating against the Supreme Court verdict granting women of all ages the right to enter the shrine. The agitators allegedly defied police orders at Nadapanthal near the hill shrine and violated Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits more than four people from gathering at a spot.
The Central Information Commission, meanwhile, has said that the refusal of the Prime Minister’s Office to disclose former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s letter on bad loans is not legal.
Amritsar blast: AAP leader HS Phoolka courts controversy for comment about Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader HS Phoolka on Sunday courted controversy after he suggested that Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s comments about Punjab militancy may have been responsible for the explosion at Amritsar’s Nirankari Bhawan, which killed three people.
IRCTC scam: Court adjourns hearing to December, asks Lalu Prasad to appear via videoconferencing
The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam and posted the matter for next hearing on December 20. The court directed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, an accused in the case, to appear through videoconferencing and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to make all arrangements.
Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty breaches 10,700 mark ahead of crucial RBI board meeting
The BSE Sensex rose more than 100 points and the National Stock Exchange Nifty crossed the 10,700 mark in Monday’s opening trade on the back of widespread gains amid capital inflows by foreign funds ahead of a meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s board of directors.
Punjab: BJP leader Harmohan Dhawan joins the Aam Aadmi Party
Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harmohan Dhawan officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh on Sunday. Punjab MP and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann and several other party MLAs were present at the occasion.
‘For Hindus, it is Ram temple before the government,’ says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday intensified his party’s campaign for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, in which he called for “temple before government”. “Har Hindu ki yahi pukar, pehle mandir fir sarkar [This is every Hindu’s call – first the temple then the government],” Thackeray said at a press conference after a meeting with party leaders in Mumbai.
PMO’s refusal to disclose Raghuram Rajan’s letter on bad loans not legal, says CIC
The Central Information Commission has directed the Reserve Bank of India and the Prime Minister’s Office to disclose the list of wilful defaulters as well as a letter on bad loans written by the former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to the Centre.
RBI Board of Directors to meet on Monday amid central bank’s standoff with Centre
The Reserve Bank of India will hold a meeting of its board of directors on Monday, amid speculation that the Centre has proposed a change in rules that will enable it to supervise the central bank better. The government has recommended that the RBI board draft regulations which will allow panels to be set up to oversee the bank’s functions.
Sabarimala row: At least 68 devotees detained for allegedly defying prohibitory orders
The Kerala Police on Sunday night took at least 68 people into preventive custody after fresh protests started at Sabarimala. The agitators allegedly defied police orders at Nadapanthal near the hill shrine and violated Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits more than four people from gathering at a spot. They were taken to the Pamba police station.
Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF head constable killed, two soldiers injured in militant attack in Pulwama
A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed on Sunday and two soldiers injured when suspected militants attacked a camp in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, the CRPF said. The militants allegedly hurled grenades at the camp at around 7.30 pm and fired at the CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station in Pulwama.
Amritsar grenade attack: Akali Dal lashes out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal criticised the Congress government after the grenade attack in Amrisar on Sunday that killed three people. “Peace and communal harmony [are] in danger in Punjab under Congress rule,” claimed the Shiromani Akali Dal leader.
Maratha quota: Maharashtra government agrees to community’s demand for reservation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Maratha community in the state would be accorded reservation under the socially and educationally backward class category. The government took the decision after studying the report that the State Backward Class Commission submitted on November 15.
