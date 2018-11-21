Top news: Goa residents, activists march demanding CM Manohar Parrikar’s resignation
The biggest stories of the day.
Over 100 protestors, including activists, residents and Congress supporters, marched to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s residence in Panaji’s Dona Paula on Tuesday evening. The protestors, who were organised under the banner “People’s March For Restoration of Governance”, set a 48-hour ultimatum for Parrikar to resign as chief minister, failing which they threatened a state-wide agitation.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has sounded an alert and released a photograph of two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives who had allegedly infiltrated the national Capital. Police said they had received inputs on two suspects approaching the city.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned from the party on Tuesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next month.
Live updates
