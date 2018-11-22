Top news: J&K Governor says parties with opposing ideologies can’t form a stable government
The biggest stories of the day.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in a statement said that the state Assembly was dissolved as parties with opposing ideologies cannot form a stable government. The governor also cited reports of “horse trading” and exchange of money to gain the support of legislators belonging to rival parties.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report against Aam Aadmi Party legislator Somnath Bharti for allegedly abusing a TV news anchor, and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are on alert for heavy rain.
Live updates
Sabarimala: Kerala HC says pilgrims cannot be stopped from moving in groups or singing songs
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered that Sabarimala pilgrims cannot be prevented from moving in groups and chanting devotional songs to Lord Ayyappa. A division bench of the High Court issued the order based on pleas by several organisations against imposition of prohibitory orders at Sabarimala.
Read more here.
Delhi: FIR filed against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly abusing TV anchor
The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a first information report against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly abusing a television news anchor. “An anchor of a Noida-based news channel lodged the complaint against Bharti under Indian Penal Code sections 504 [breach of peace] and 509 [outraging the modesty of a woman],” Sita Singh, who is in charge of the Noida women’s police station, said.
Read more here.
J&K Assembly dissolved as parties with opposing ideologies can’t form stable government: Governor
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday cited four reasons for dissolving the state Assembly. In a press statement issued later in the evening, the governor said he took the decision “based on the material available to him from multiple sources”.
Read more here.
Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges in Chennai closed on Thursday after heavy rain alert
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and South Rayalaseema in the next two days. The weather department said a well-marked low pressure area has developed over southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Tamil Nadu, with “associated cyclonic circulation” extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.
Read more here.