Sabarimala: Kerala HC says pilgrims cannot be stopped from moving in groups or singing songs

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered that Sabarimala pilgrims cannot be prevented from moving in groups and chanting devotional songs to Lord Ayyappa. A division bench of the High Court issued the order based on pleas by several organisations against imposition of prohibitory orders at Sabarimala.

Delhi: FIR filed against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly abusing TV anchor

The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a first information report against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly abusing a television news anchor. “An anchor of a Noida-based news channel lodged the complaint against Bharti under Indian Penal Code sections 504 [breach of peace] and 509 [outraging the modesty of a woman],” Sita Singh, who is in charge of the Noida women’s police station, said.

J&K Assembly dissolved as parties with opposing ideologies can’t form stable government: Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday cited four reasons for dissolving the state Assembly. In a press statement issued later in the evening, the governor said he took the decision “based on the material available to him from multiple sources”.

Tamil Nadu: Schools and colleges in Chennai closed on Thursday after heavy rain alert

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and South Rayalaseema in the next two days. The weather department said a well-marked low pressure area has developed over southwest Bay of Bengal and coastal Tamil Nadu, with “associated cyclonic circulation” extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

