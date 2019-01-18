Top news: Karnataka Congress to convene legislature party meeting today
The Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka will convene a meeting on Friday amid reports of some of its legislators joining the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the coalition government in the state.
The Bombay High Court told teams investigating the murders of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare not to depend on the revelations made in the investigation in Gauri Lankesh murder case.
The Election Commission has asked the Delhi Police to investigate a fake new item on the schedule for Lok Sabha elections spread on social media platforms.
Tamil Nadu: Woman who contracted HIV after blood transfusion gives birth
A woman who had contracted HIV after undergoing blood transfusion in December gave birth to a girl at a hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city on Thursday evening, reports said. Doctors said the baby was born underweight but is now doing fine.
Upper-caste quota bill: DMK moves Madras High Court against 10% reservation to economically backward
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday moved the Madras High Court challenging a constitutional amendment granting 10% reservation in government jobs and educations institutions for the economically weak sections of the upper castes, ANI reported. The party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi filed the plea.
Rafale: Similar specifications, but each jet 41% costlier in NDA deal than UPA’s, reports The Hindu
The Narendra Modi government’s decision to accept the cost of €1.3 billion for the design and development of 13 India-specific Enhancements was the major reason for the increase in per-aircraft price in the Rafale jet deal by 41.42% compared to the deal signed by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, The Hindu reported on Friday.
Jammu and Kashmir: At least 10 trapped after avalanche hits Khardung La pass in Ladakh
At least 10 people are trapped after an avalanche hit Khardunga La pass in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladakh on Friday morning, ANI reported. A search and rescue operation –
involving personnel from the district administration, police and State Disaster Response Force – is under way in the high altitude region.
Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as Supreme Court judges amid seniority row
Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday. The top court now has 28 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 31. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the chamber of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi at 10.30 am on Friday, according to Live Law.
Karnataka: Congress hopes to put up a show of strength in legislature party meeting today
The Congress party in Karnataka is seeking to put up a show of strength on Friday at its legislature party meeting later in the day amid reports that some of its MLAs have joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the government.
Dabholkar, Pansare murders: Don’t just rely on Gauri Lankesh case findings, Bombay HC tells CBI, CID
The Bombay High Court on Thursday told investigation teams looking into the murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare not to depend on the revelations made in the investigations in Gauri Lankesh murder case.
IndiGo, GoAir barred from flying Airbus A320neo aircraft to Port Blair
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has banned IndiGo and GoAir from flying Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines to Port Blair.
Election Commission asks Delhi Police to investigate fake Lok Sabha poll schedule on social media
The Election Commission on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to investigate a “fake news” item spread about the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections being circulated on social media platforms.
Jayant Sinha denies media reports that he predicted an unstable government after Lok Sabha polls
Union minister Jayant Sinha took to Twitter to deny media reports in which he had been quoted as saying that the “most likely” outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be an unstable government.
CBI row: Rakesh Asthana’s tenure curtailed by Centre, three other officers also removed
The Centre on Thursday approved a proposal to end the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana, and three other officers with immediate effect.
