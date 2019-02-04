Top news: CBI to move Supreme Court against Kolkata Police after stand-off
The biggest stories of the day.
The Central Bureau of Investigation will move the Supreme Court on Monday after a confrontation with Kolkata Police officials on Sunday. Five CBI officials were detained after they reached the home of “missing” Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to question him in connection with two Ponzi scams.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest to “save the Constitution” at Kolkata’s Esplanade. Her dharna has received support from several Opposition leaders.
Meanwhile, Anna Hazare warned that he would return his Padma Bhushan if the Centre does not fulfil its promises “in the next few days. Hazare’s indefinite hunger strike at his village Ralegan Siddhi of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district entered its sixth day on Monday.
Live updates
West Bengal: CBI to move Supreme Court today against police, Mamata Banerjee continues dharna
The Central Bureau of Investigation will move the Supreme Court on Monday after a face-off with Kolkata Police officials on Sunday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued her sit-in protest to “save the Constitution” on Kolkata’s Esplanade.
‘I will leave politics the day Narendra Modi retires,’ says Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said she will leave politics the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to retire. “The day ‘pradhan sevak’ Narendra Modi decides to hang [up] his boots, I will also leave Indian politics,” she said.
Andhra Pradesh: Three gem-studded gold crowns worth Rs 50 lakh stolen from temple in Tirupati
Three diamond-studded golden crowns adorning the presiding deities were reported missing from the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati on Saturday.
Anna Hazare threatens to return his Padma Bhushan on fifth day of hunger strike
Social activist Anna Hazare on Sunday warned that he would return his Padma Bhushan if the Centre does not fulfil its promises “in the next few days”. Hazare’s indefinite hunger strike at his village Ralegan Siddhi of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district entered its sixth day on Monday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee begins dharna after stand-off with CBI
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah of plotting a coup, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday night began a “Save the Constitution” protest on Kolkata’s Esplanade. Her protest came hours after officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation attempted to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with two Ponzi scams.