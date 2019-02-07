Top news: Robert Vadra likely to be questioned again in money laundering case
Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is likely to be questioned again on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case, reports said. Vadra had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday for questioning related to the alleged possession of foreign assets.
The Centre on Wednesday curtailed the tenure of two senior officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation. One of them, Anish Prasad, was reportedly at the centre of the row between former CBI Director Alok Verma and his second-in-command Rakesh Asthana.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a national cow commission which was announced in the Budget on February 1.
Robert Vadra likely to appear before Enforcement Directorate again for questioning in money laundering case
CBI row: Centre curtails tenure of two senior officers
Pravin Togadia’s political party to contest all Lok Sabha seats, will be launched on Saturday
Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia will launch a political party on February 9. The party is known as the Hindusthan Nirman Dal, and has been registered with the Election Commission.
National cow commission, promised in interim Budget, gets Cabinet approval
Golfer Jyoti Randhawa moves court for bail in connection with poaching charges
Golfer Jyoti Randhawa moved the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, seeking bail in connection with poaching charges levelled against him.