Robert Vadra likely to appear before Enforcement Directorate again for questioning in money laundering case

Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the interrogation into a money laundering case related to the alleged possession of foreign assets. He is likely to be questioned again on Thursday.

CBI row: Centre curtails tenure of two senior officers

The Centre on Wednesday curtailed the tenure of two senior officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Anish Prasad and Abhay Singh, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. Prasad, was reportedly at the centre of the row between former agency chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Pravin Togadia’s political party to contest all Lok Sabha seats, will be launched on Saturday

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia will launch a political party on February 9. The party is known as the Hindusthan Nirman Dal, and has been registered with the Election Commission.

National cow commission, promised in interim Budget, gets Cabinet approval

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a national cow commission for “conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny”. The Centre said the setting up of a Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog will increase growth in the livestock sector, and this will benefit women, small and marginal farmers.

Golfer Jyoti Randhawa moves court for bail in connection with poaching charges

Golfer Jyoti Randhawa moved the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, seeking bail in connection with poaching charges levelled against him.