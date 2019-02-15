Top news: Cabinet committee meeting under way to review security after Pulwama attack
The biggest stories of the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Friday morning after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed at least 37 Central Reserve Police Force jawans. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Srinagar on Friday to take stock of the situation.
The United States in a statement called on Pakistan to stop providing safe haven and support to terrorists operating on its soil. According to a former Central Intelligence Agency official, Jaish-e-Mohammed claiming responsibility for the attack points to the possible role of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat government announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of 52 victims of the 2002 Godhra train burning, 17 years after the tragedy.
Live updates
Arun Jaitley resumes charge of Finance Ministry, attends Cabinet meeting
Union minister Arun Jaitley on Friday resumed charge of the Ministry of Finance, less than a week after returning from the United States where he underwent medical treatment. After resuming charge, Jaitley attended a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss the Pulwama attack that killed at least 37 Central Reserve Police Force jawans on Thursday.
Pulwama attack: Narendra Modi leads Cabinet committee meeting, Rajnath Singh to visit J&K today
The Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is meeting on Friday morning in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed at least 37 Central Reserve Police Force jawans, ANI reported. The committee includes the ministers of home affairs, external affairs, finance, and defence.
2002 Godhra train burning: Gujarat announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for victims’ families
The Gujarat government on Thursday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of 52 victims of the 2002 Godhra train burning. In an official release, the state government said the decision had been taken as per an order of the Gujarat High Court passed in 2017.
Pulwama attack: United States asks Pakistan to immediately stop providing safe haven to terrorists
The United States on Thursday condemned the attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and asked Pakistan to deny safe havens to terrorists. The White House urged Pakistan to “end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region”.
Bhupen Hazarika’s son now says it would be a ‘tremendous honour’ to receive father’s Bharat Ratna
Singer Bhupen Hazarika’s son Tej Hazarika on Thursday said it will be a “tremendous honour” and a “dreamlike privilege” to receive the Bharat Ratna on behalf of his father from the government. Tej Hazarika had reportedly rejected the honour earlier this week in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
Pulwama attack: Pakistan rejects link, says strike a ‘matter of grave concern’
Pakistan on Thursday described the terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama as “a matter of grave concern” and rejected any involvement in it. The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 37 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force.
Pulwama attack: Pakistan must stop supporting terrorists operating from its territory, says India
India on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. Thirty seven personnel were killed after a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.