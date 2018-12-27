Top news: Centre to present triple talaq bill for discussion in Lok Sabha today
The central government will present the triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, having tabled it already last week. The bill has earlier faced stiff resistance in the Rajya Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members asking them to be present in Parliament when the bill is taken up for discussion.
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh allocated portfolios to the new ministers on Wednesday night. While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot kept with himself the key departments of home and finance, his deputy Sachin Gehlot was given public works, rural development, panchayati raj, science and technology, and statistics. Thirteen other Cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state were also allocated portfolios.
Live updates
‘Forget bullet trains, focus on ones that are already running,’ Punjab BJP leader tells PM Modi
A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Punjab on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi-led government to first focus on the existing trains and railway infrastructure instead of planning bullet trains.
Five Lok Sabha MPs resign after being elected legislators in state Assemblies
Three MPs who were elected on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket and two from the Congress have resigned from the Lok Sabha after being elected legislators in their state Assemblies. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has accepted the resignation of the five parliamentarians.
Maharashtra: Woman arrested for allegedly cutting off harasser’s genitals
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested a woman who allegedly chopped off the genitals of a man who she said had harassed her. The incident took place in Thane’s Nandivali.
Triple talaq bill to be presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday, says parliamentary affairs minister
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel on Wednesday said the Centre will present the triple talaq bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Centre had tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, last week in the Lower House.
Rajasthan: Cabinet portfolios allocated, CM Ashok Gehlot keeps finance and home
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on Wednesday night allocated portfolios to the council of ministers with the help of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The ministers had already taken oath on Monday.
2019 Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission bans all kinds of tobacco at voting booths
The Election Commission has prohibited all kinds of tobacco at polling booths during the Lok Sabha elections next year in a bid to effectively implement tobacco control laws.
Unnao rape case: Complainant and her family booked for ‘falsely’ claiming she was a minor
The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked a teenager for fraud and forgery months after she had accused a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Unnao of raping her. She, her mother and uncle have been accused of tampering with documents to prove she was a minor.
NIA arrests: Modi government delivered on promise of zero tolerance against terrorism, says BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had “delivered” on its promise of zero-tolerance against terrorism.
1984 anti-Sikh violence: Protestors deface Rajiv Chowk signboard in Delhi, want the locality renamed
A group of people who were affected during the 1984 anti-Sikh violence allegedly defaced a “Rajiv Chowk” signboard in central Delhi on Wednesday, and demanded that the area be renamed after revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh.
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea alleging caste-based recruitment for President’s bodyguard
The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Centre and the Army chief on a petition alleging that candidates from only three castes were considered for the recruitment of the President’s Bodyguard.
