The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka has flown 101 of its 104 MLAs to a hotel in Gurugram amid allegations of horse-trading being made by both the saffron party and the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular), The Hindu reported on Tuesday.
Supreme Court judge AK Sikri on Monday said he wants the controversy related to his decision to vote for the ousting of Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma to die, PTI reported.
Jammu & Kashmir: Former senior police officer and singer join National Conference
Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Inspector General Mushtaq Sadiq and singer and activist Waheed Jeelani were among the several people who joined the National Conference party on Monday.
CBI row: Justice AK Sikri says he wants the controversy about post-retirement assignment to die
Kerala: Bureaucrat becomes first woman to attempt trek to Agasthyakoodam peak after court order
Only one woman was among the 100 trekkers who set out to scale Kerala’s second highest peak on Monday when it opened for the first time since the state’s High Court removed traditional restrictions on women from doing so.
India protests against alleged harassment of its diplomats in Pakistan: Reports
New Delhi has alleged that Pakistani security officials kept the Indian High Commissioner and his deputy under “aggressive watch” during a wedding reception on December 4 in Islamabad, reports said on Tuesday.
