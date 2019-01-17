Top news: Supreme Court relaxes norms for dance bar licences in Mumbai
Sabarimala: Two women who entered shrine move SC seeking police security, plea to be heard on Friday
The two women in their early forties who had become the first to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple earlier this month have moved the Supreme Court to seek security and police protection. The top court will hear their petition on Friday.
Amit Shah is doing well, says BJP after he was diagnosed with swine flu
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said its national president Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment for swine flu, is doing well. On Wednesday, Shah took to Twitter to announce that he was diagnosed with the illness.
Dance bars in Maharashtra: SC strikes down stringent rules, says there should not be total ban
The Supreme Court on Thursday relaxed the conditions imposed by the Maharashtra government to obtain licences for dance bars, paving the way for such establishments to be opened in Mumbai and other cities.
Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan exchange fire along Line of Control in Poonch
India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday.
Islamic State terror module: NIA raids under way in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, one person detained
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at eight places in western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in connection with its inquiry against a suspected Islamic State-linked module that was busted last month. The raids are reportedly under way.
Armed robbers loot several passengers on knifepoint on board of Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express
Armed men entered the Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express on Thursday and allegedly robbed several passengers at knifepoint on the outskirts of Delhi. Authorities were alerted about the incident only after a passenger lodged a complaint with the railways’ complaints portal.
JNU sedition row: Former ABVP members allege chargesheet was politically motivated
Two former students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, who were members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, on Wednesday questioned the timing of the chargesheet filed against students of the university in a sedition case from 2016.
Emissions case: Volkswagen told to deposit Rs 100 crore by Friday or face arrests and seizure
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed German car manufacturer Volkswagen to deposit Rs 100 crore by 5 pm Friday in connection with an emissions case or face punitive action.
Netflix, Hotstar to self-regulate content to avoid potential government censorship: Reports
Video streaming services such as Netflix and Hotstar have decided to adopt self-regulatory methods to avoid potential government censorship.
Shatrughan Sinha must quit the BJP if he is unhappy, says Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has advised party colleague and MP Shatrugan Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the party, to quit if he is unhappy.
Centre announces Gandhi Peace Prize winners for 2015-2018 after four years
The Centre on Wednesday announced the winners of the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, after a gap of four years.
Maharashtra: BJP leader arrested after police seize 170 weapons from his shop in Dombivli
The Maharashtra Police have arrested a local leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Thane district and recovered around 170 weapons, including air guns, swords, and knives from his shop. Dhananjay Kulkarni, who is the vice-president of BJP’s Dombivli unit, was arrested on Tuesday.
India summons Pakistan High Commission official, protests civilian death in Jammu and Kashmir
India on Wednesday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official to lodge its protest against the death of an Indian civilian in “unprovoked” firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani on January 11. The Ministry of External Affairs described it as a violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.
Meghalaya: Navy spots body of one of 15 miners trapped in coal mine in East Jaintia Hills
The Indian Navy has detected a body in a coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills where 15 miners were trapped since December 13. The body was found at a depth of more than 200 feet. A remote operated vehicle of the Navy spotted the body, according to an official.
Vishnu Hari Dalmia, industrialist and former VHP president, dies at 91
Vishnu Hari Dalmia, former president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and a noted industrialist, died on Wednesday. He was 91. Dalmia had not been keeping well and was admitted to a hospital for age-related ailments.
Karnataka political turmoil: Congress calls for legislature party meet amid claims of horse-trading
The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday called for a meeting of its legislature party on January 18 amid allegations of horse-trading. The development follows a claim by the Congress party that five of its lawmakers were lured to a Mumbai hotel by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Delhi: Research scholars stage protest demanding raise in fellowship stipend, several detained
Research scholars from across the country staged a protest outside the Union Human Resource Development Ministry in New Delhi on Wednesday demanding an increase in their fellowship allowances. While the police claim the protest was peaceful, a report quoting unidentified officials said 700 protestors were detained and sent to two police stations.
BJP President Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS with swine flu
Bharatiya Janata Party national President Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that he is undergoing treatment for swine flu. The BJP leader is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.
Centre says new I-T filing system is being developed, will cut processing time of returns to one day
The Centre on Wednesday said Information Technology company Infosys will develop a new income tax filing system, at a cost of Rs 4,241 crore, for the government. This will enable tax returns to be processed within a single day instead of 63 days, as at present.
