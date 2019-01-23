Top news: Kerala woman who entered Sabarimala temple barred from home by husband’s family
The biggest stories of the day.
One of the the two women of menstruating age who offered prayers at Kerala’s Sabarimala temple on January 2 has alleged that she has been barred from entering her in-laws’ house and has filed a police complaint. Kanakadurga, a civil servant, is currently living in a shelter home for women.
BJP chief Amit Shah said that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Christian refugees in West Bengal “need not be afraid” because the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will grant citizenship to them. “Those who have been oppressed and have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh will be granted citizenship by the Narendra Modi government,” he said.
Meanwhile, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said that India will eventually surpass the Chinese economy in size and will be in a better position to create infrastructure in other South Asian countries than Beijing.
Live updates
At least 15 Indian sailors on board two ships that caught fire off Crimea coast are safe
At least 15 Indian crew members on board two ships that caught fire in the Kerch Strait between Russia and Crimea are safe, an official of the Directorate General of Shipping said on Tuesday. Around 14 sailors were killed when the ships carrying 32 Indian, Turkish, and Libyan crew members caught fire on Monday.
Child from a marriage between Muslim man, Hindu woman entitled to father’s property: Supreme Court
A child born of a marriage between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman is entitled to claim a share in their father’s property, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday. The bench comprising Justices NV Ramana and Mohan Shantanagoudar also observed that a marriage between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman is neither valid nor void, but “irregular”.
West Bengal: Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Christian refugees ‘need not be afraid’, says Amit Shah
Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Christian refugees in West Bengal “need not be afraid”, because the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will grant citizenship to them. He also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of misleading people on the National Register of Citizens.
Supreme Court upholds Allahabad High Court order on department-wise reservation in faculty posts
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an Allahabad High Court ruling that reservation in faculty posts in universities should be applied department-wise and not by taking the total number of teaching positions across the departments.
Raghuram Rajan says India will eventually surpass China in economic size
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said that the Indian economy will eventually surpass the Chinese economy in size, and New Delhi will be in a better position to create infrastructure in other South Asian countries than Beijing. Rajan made the remarks at a session on Strategic Outlook for South Asia at the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland.
Kerala: Fifth nun who protested against rape-accused bishop gets transfer order, warned of attitude
The Catholic Church has issued transfer orders to Sister Neena Rose Edathil, one of the five nuns from the Missionaries of Jesus congregation who had protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal in Kerala. She was also warned of her “rebellious posture”.
EVM ‘hacking’: One organiser of London event distances itself from claims, another seeks inquiry
One of the organisers of a London event in which an Indian-born “cyber expert” on Monday sought to demonstrate how electronic voting machines can be hacked distanced itself from the event the next day. Syed Shuja had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party had rigged the 2014 elections by hacking the voting machines. Another organiser, however, has called for an investigation into the allegations.
Karnataka: Haveri district officials visit villages after study reports about caste discrimination
Police and government officials on Tuesday met members of the Madiga community and the dominant Lingayats in Karnataka’s Haveri district after a report by a Dalit rights organisation documented shocking caste discrimination practices in the region. The officials warned against such practices and assured the Madigas of action.
Sabarimala row: Woman who entered shrine thrown out of home by husband’s family
Kanakadurga, one of the two women of menstruating age who entered the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on January 2, has alleged that her husband and his family have refused to allow her into the house. She filed a complaint with the District Violence Protection Officer. The development came days after her mother-in-law allegedly assaulted her after she returned home.
Attacks on migrants: Bihar court orders case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
A Bihar court on Tuesday ordered the state police to file a case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for allegedly inciting attacks against migrants from Bihar in September.
