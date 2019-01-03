Top news: Bajrang Dal leader, main accused in Bulandshahr inspector’s murder, arrested
The police on Thursday took into custody Yogesh Raj, who is the main accused in the violence that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in December after an alleged incident of cow slaughter. Police officer Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man were killed in the violence on December 3.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday said that the BJP-led central government should immediately introduce legislation to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya. “We will keep urging the government to bring in a legislation in Parliament in the current tenure,” said the group’s working president Alok Kumar.
Meanwhile, the findings of a study show that most of the “cow meat” seized by police and animal husbandry officials from 2014 to 2017 was of the bull and buffalo. After conducting an analysis of 112 samples of meat, the National Research Centre on Meat concluded that only eight of them (7%) contained beef.
‘I don’t know who’s using it’: Trump mocks India over Afghanistan aid, says nobody will use library
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday brought up India’s aid to Afghanistan and suggested that some of it was of no help, during a press appearance at his first cabinet meeting of the year. The US president cited India’s efforts towards peace and development in Afghanistan, but appeared to be critical of a library funded by India in Afghanistan.
Main accused in Bulandshahr violence arrested, say reports
Police on Thursday arrested Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in December after an alleged incident of cow slaughter.
Sabarimala row: Shutdown in Kerala after two women enter hill shrine, protestor dies in clashes
A dawn-to-dusk strike began in Kerala on Thursday to protest against the entry of two women who offered prayers at the Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala on Wednesday. The strike has been organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, a platform created by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Two women below the age of 50 had entered the hill shrine for the first time early on Wednesday to offer prayers.
Most of the ‘cow meat’ seized from 2014 to 2017 was of bulls, buffaloes, says study: Times of India
Most of the “cow meat” that police and animal husbandry officials seized from 2014 to 2017 was of the bull and buffalo, a study has revealed.
‘Introduce ordinance on Ram temple immediately’: VHP asks Modi not to wait for SC judgement
Hindutva organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday reiterated that the Centre should immediately introduce a legislation or ordinance to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya.
Madras High Court asks Income Tax Department to share data of Jayalalithaa’s assets
The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Income Tax Department to submit details about former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s assets and liabilities.
Odisha: One dead, seven missing after boat capsizes in Kendrapara district
At least one person died and seven were reported missing after a boat capsized in the Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Wednesday.
Consensual sex between live-in partners is not rape if the man fails to marry woman, says SC
The Supreme Court has ruled that a consensual physical relationship between live-in partners cannot be termed as rape if the man does not marry the woman because of “circumstances that are not in his control”.
