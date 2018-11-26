Top news: On 26/11 anniversary, US announces reward for information on attackers
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved in planning or abetting the terror attacks in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the attacks.
Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is in Punjab to lay the foundation stone of the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor is expected to provide Sikh pilgrims easy passage to the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The ceremony is taking place in Mann village of Gurdaspur district.
A private university in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar evacuated two hostels after students clashed over an alleged incident of sexual harassment on Saturday. The students vandalised campus property attacked each other with sticks and thrashed others entering an elevator.
Noida selected to participate in United Nations’ Global Sustainable Cities 2025 plan
Roland Schatz, a senior UN adviser and chief executive of UN Global Sustainability Index Institute, said the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district have been selected in the “University City” category ahead of Mumbai and Bengaluru as the only invitee from India.
Rupee pares early gains after rising to 70.30, Sensex, Nifty flat after opening higher
The rupee has gained over 200 paise in the last seven sessions. By 11 am, however, the currency had pared its gains and was 19 paise up since the previous close, at 70.52 against the dollar.
26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary: US announces $5-million reward for information on perpetrators
The State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme will offer the reward, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement ahead of the 10th anniversary of the attacks on November 26.
Odisha: Private university evacuates two hostels after students clash over alleged sexual harassment
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar said on Sunday it had evacuated two hostels after clashes broke out between two groups over the alleged harassment of a female student. Footage from closed-circuit television showed that students vandalised campus property on Saturday, attacking each other with sticks and thrashing some entering a lift.
Rahul Gandhi is defending Congress leaders who drag in my parents at rallies: Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of dragging in his parents in election campaigns instead of participating in a debate on development issues, PTI reported. He also criticised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for defending the leaders who made such references.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to lay foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor in Punjab today
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will on Monday lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Kartarpur road corridor, which will provide pilgrims an easy passage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The ceremony will take place in Mann village of Gurdaspur district of Punjab.
Andaman: Police team retreats after seeing men armed with bows and arrows on North Sentinel Island
A police team which approached North Sentinel Island on Saturday, a week after an isolated indigenous group killed an American man, retreated after it saw men armed with bows and arrows. The team was attempting to recover John Allen Chau’s body.
